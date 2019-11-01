Lake Country RCMP searching for serial shoplifter

Shoplifter has allegedly stolen from several liquor stores

The Lake Country RCMP have been kept busy by a series of robberies over the last few days.

A serial shoplifter is still on the loose after he plucked a number of 1.5 litre bottles of Grey Goose vodka from the shelves from various liquor stores in Lake Country.

On Oct. 16, a female accomplice accompanied a man and hid him from view while he stole a bottle of liqour. She then purchased a single item while the man left.

On Oct. 24, the man stole another two bottles from the store, according to police.

In a seperate incident, at least four vehicle windows were smashed on Woodsdale Road, Lodge Road and Darlene Road in the early hours of Oct. 29.

The thieves were mostly unsuccessful in two of the break-ins but made off with a Gerber multi-tool and a black JVC mini handheld video recorder from one of the vehicles as well as a variety of power tools in a red Hilti tool bag.

The vehicle involved with the thefts is to believe to be a brown 2007 Toyota Rav 4, with the BC plate number of BE080S. The vehicle was reported stolen on Oct. 25.

Anyone with information on these crimes is encouraged to call the Lake Country RCMP or Crime Stoppers at (1-800)-222-TIPS.

