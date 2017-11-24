Lake Country plan recommends to save for emergencies

The financial plan will be presented to council Tuesday

With the recent flooding and fires in Lake Country, district staff is recommending the district to continue to put funds aside for emergencies.

“It’s a big topic all over the province, making sure that local governments are putting money aside for emergencies,” said Tanya Garost, chief financial officer.

“So our reserve policy indicates we should continue to put money aside and have a minimum balance that we need to meet and we’re not there yet,” moving forward, there will be a recommendation made to council to save surplus funds for emergencies, she said.

Money was put aside in 2016, in the amount of $2,400,000, in preparation for a disaster and with the last season about $450,000 was taken from the general and water surplus accounts, according to a draft financial plan.

The plan also outlines an alternative option increasing taxes by one per cent to continue growing the emergency reserves.

With Lake Country’s growing population, the draft outlines an increase in RCMP payments.

The district is currently paying 70 per cent of RCMP costs, but with an expected population rise to more than 15,000, the share will increase to 90 per cent.

Garost expects a tax increase to compensate won’t won’t take effect until 2022 after the next census, but the district is putting money aside starting in 2019 to prepare.

The tax increase could be as much as two per cent to fund the RCMP, she said.

Pelmewash Parkway is also coming under the district’s jurisdiction in 2018.

Upgrades will be implemented to the road to move it “to move to a local standard,” said Garost.

Some funds have been added to the budget for maintenance and upgrades.

The operating budget for 2018 is predicted to be $28,440,458. The draft will be presented to council Tuesday.

