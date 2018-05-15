Lake Country is the latest to declare state of emergency

A state of local emergency has been declared for Lake Country as a precautionary measure.

“The state of emergency is a proactive approach that provides crews access to specific private properties in order to protect public infrastructure,” says the Central Okanagan’s Emergency Operations Centre in a press release.

The state of emergency has been issued due to potential high lake levels, stream flows on local creeks and high ground water levels. Residents of Lake Country are being asked to inspect their properties, clear any debris that may restrict waterflow, have an emergency plan and have the correct tools to protect private property from flood damage, said the release.

According to Mayor James Baker, the district is focusing on Middle Vernon Creek, from Ellison to Wood Lakes.

“Right now it’s not an issue but as much water is flowing in as it is flowing out but we’re concerned if more starts coming, if we get a rain event or more rapid snow melt… we’ve been doing assessments on Middle Vernon Creek trying to do some mitigation work but it’s been difficult to get permission from the province who owns the creek,” he said.

“A local emergency gives our crews the ability to go on private land to take a tree out the way if it’s lodged in the creek.”

Flood prevention and mitigation efforts are underway, a self-serve sandbag filling station is located in the southwest parking lot at Beasley Park (3450 Woodsdale Road).

For more information visit www.lakecountry.bc.ca.

Report any issues with public infrastructure to the Roads department at 250-766-5650.

