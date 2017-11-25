Lake Country Food Bank doesn’t make the cut

The food bank will continue fundraising after it didn’t win an online grant

Jerome Meehan uses a power trowel Thursday to smooth the concrete poured at the Lake Country Food Bank Thursday. The food bank is fundraising to complete its basement. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

The Lake Country Food Bank didn’t make the final cut for an online fundraising grant.

It applied for a $50,000 grant from the Aviva Canada Fund, which is the same contest the organization participated in a few years ago when it received enough community support and votes to win a $100,000 grant.

The funds were expected to go towards renovating the basement, updating equipment, and keeping up with the new building code costs to be able to handle the increase in food supply.

“We still have some grants out that we will hear about later in December,” said Joy Haxton, manager of the food bank. “We did win once and it was a lot of work getting people psyched.” The basement does not have a timeline for completion, but concrete was poured Thursday Nov. 23, with donated funds from Walmart Canada and Food Bank Canada.

The previously won Aviva grant went towards the construction of the new building next to the Winfield Senior’s Centre.

The food bank finished 10th. To enter the final round, organizations must place in the top five spots.

Haxton remains optimistic with the support of the community.

“I’m pretty sure we won’t have too much of a problem pulling it off,” she said. “This town is amazing.”

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.