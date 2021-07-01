Members of the Lake Country Fire Department left Wednesday, June 30, 2021, to help fight the wildfire that forced the evacuation of Lytton. (District of Lake Country)

Members of the Lake Country Fire Department left Wednesday, June 30, 2021, to help fight the wildfire that forced the evacuation of Lytton. (District of Lake Country)

Lake Country firefighters lend hand in Lytton wildfire

Crew left Wednesday night to help fight wildfire that evacuated village

Firefighters from Lake Country answered the call for help June 30 when a wildfire forced the evacuation of the town.

“This brave crew of LCFD (Lake Country Fire Department) firefighters left Wednesday night to help on the Lytton wildfire,” the District of Lake Country shared in a post to social media.

The fire, yet to be officially named, ripped through the village yesterday destroying 90 per cent of the town, including a majority of the homes. An evacuation order was put in place, impacting roughly 1,000 residents in the area.

Premier John Horgan said the wildfire sparked amid some of the highest temperatures to ever be seen in the province, leading to 29,000 lightning strikes across B.C. in the past 24 hours.

The cause of the fire, though, is unknown at this time and an investigation is underway.

The wildfire continues to grow due to dry and windy conditions. It’s estimated to be about 9,000 hectares in size.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said several people remain missing in Lytton and RCMP are actively looking for those who have yet to register. The number of people unaccounted for cannot be confirmed at this time.

Forty-one active fires were reported Thursday morning, July 1.

“Use extra caution with smoking materials and any combustibles during this unprecedented high heat,” the district writes. “The current wildfire situation is extremely dangerous.”

A provincewide fire ban went into effect on June 30 at noon.

Anyone found in violation of the ban can be fined $1,150 or face up to one year in jail and be ordered to pay firefighting costs if the fire sparks a wildfire.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire, or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone.

– with Ashley Wadhwani, Black Press files

READ MORE: Ban on campfires, fireworks and open burning to begin Wednesday in B.C.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Westbank First Nation drops banners to honour residential school victims on Canada Day

@LC_Calendar
newsroom@lakecountrynews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
From smoke to devastation: 23 minutes in Lytton
Next story
Vernon, your property taxes are due tomorrow

Just Posted

Lytton Mayor Jan Polderman in Maple Ridge, B.C., on July 1, 2021, as he waits for details on the 9,000-hectare wildfire that destroyed at least 90 per cent of the village the day prior. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
From smoke to devastation: 23 minutes in Lytton

An Emergency Support Services (ESS) reception centre has opened at the Salvation Army Kelowna Community Church, located at 1480 Sutherland Avenue, to help accommodate wildfire evacuees from across the province. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Emergency support services centre opens in Kelowna for wildfire evacuees

The extended deadline for property tax payments in Red Deer is Sept. 30. (File photo by Black Press Media)
Vernon, your property taxes are due tomorrow

Members of the Lake Country Fire Department left Wednesday, June 30, 2021, to help fight the wildfire that forced the evacuation of Lytton. (District of Lake Country)
Lake Country firefighters lend hand in Lytton wildfire