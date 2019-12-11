Lake Country firefighters donate to local charities

The Lake Country Fire Department 2019 Spring Training Organizing Committee donated to local organizations that provide a diverse range of services in the community

Jarrod Stocker and Cheyenne Brooks from the Lake Country Boys and Girls Club accept donation cheque from LCFD representatives chief Steve Windsor, deputy chief Brent Penner and fire inspector Eric DeGelder on behalf of the 2019 Spring Training Organizing Committee. (L-R: Stocker, Windsor, Brooks, DeGelder, Penner) (Contributed)

Firefighters are known to generously donate their time, skills, energy and funds in an effort to better the community they serve.

The Lake Country Fire Department (LCFD) has done just that, wrapping up the year by donating to local organizations that provide a diverse range of services in the community for families, veterans, dogs and even to another volunteer fire department for the purchase of much-needed slope rescue equipment.

In addition to responding to emergencies, the community often sees the Lake Country firefighters with other first responders collecting donations for the local food bank during special campaigns and at events. The community was also aware that the Lake Country Fire Department invited volunteer firefighters of all levels of experience to gather in Lake Country in May 2019 to be challenged physically and mentally during the annual volunteer firefighters of BC spring training event.

“This annual training event has been part of BC history, leading the way in providing hands-on training to firefighters all over BC,” said Steve Windsor, fire chief and director of protective services for Lake Country.

“Our goal with the 2019 spring training event was to provide great training so each firefighter could bring some new techniques back to their department to share what they learned with their fellow first responders,” said Eric DeGelder, event organizer and LCFD Fire Inspector.

“We are very pleased we were also able to donate some of the funds raised during the Lake Country event to local charities.”

The Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs, Easter Seals Camp Winfield, SPCA, Royal Canadian Legion Oyama Branch 189 and the Apex Fire Department all received a monetary donations for the Lake Country Fire Department.