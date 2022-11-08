Lake Country council sworn-in

The new council was sworn in on Nov. 1

The new Lake Country council was sworn in during the inaugural meeting on Nov. 1.

Judge David Ruse conducted the swearing-in ceremony of, Mayor Blair

Ireland, councillors Tricia Brett (Okanagan Centre), Heather Irvine (Winfield), Michael Lewis (at large), Todd McKenzie (Oyama), Big Patel (at large) and Cara Reed (Carr’s Landing).

The meeting was only about 20 minutes long and also included development-related applications, strategic priorities and plan as well as several councillor items.

Councillor McKenzie welcomed the new councillors and returning councillors. Councillor Reed thanked former Councillors Kozub and Scarrow. She acknowledged the 18 years of service that Councillor Scarrow has given to this community and the four years of service Councillor Kozub provided.

Mayor Ireland thanked former Councillors Scarrow and Kozub, for their service. He welcomed the new and returning councillors.

Mayor Blair Ireland and alternate Councillor Todd McKenzie were appointed as director on the Regional District of Central Okanagan Board.

The next regular council meeting will be held on Nov. 15 at 7 p.m.

