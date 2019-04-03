(THE NEWS/files)

Lake Country council approves of updated regulations for cannabis producers

The district’s bylaws will now fall in line with the Agricultural Land Commission

To prevent cannabis producers from eating up valuable Agriculture Land Reserve land with permanent structures, Lake Country council approved of new zoning amendments for cannabis that compliment the Agricultural Land Commission.

READ MORE: Cannabis buildings taking too much ALR land, Lake Country council to consider bylaw

When the ALC determined that growing cannabis was considered a farm use, there was a push by producers to acquire land within the ALR, which led them to seek permanent structures, according to a report that was presented to council. This meant less land can be used for crop growth.

New regulations state that the growing of cannabis in the soil is still considered to be for farm use, or when using non-permanent structures, but otherwise, buildings must meet the approval of the ALC.

READ MORE: Pet Planet picks up Okanagan’s cannabis for pets

Mayor James Baker said there was little discussion over the zoning amendments during council’s regular meeting Tuesday night, but there was some concern raised over the smell of cannabis production facilities.

“The cannabis production on our border in the City of Kelowna says there won’t be any smell once they get their operation closed in and once their filters are working properly,” Baker said.

READ MORE: Kelowna marijuana production expansion proposed near Okanagan Rail Trail

The new zoning amendment proposed by district staff will remove buffer requirements between cannabis stores from 400 to 300 metres, as well as remove a provision for permanent foundations as the ALC is now regulating that.

Now the first stages are approved, the zoning amendment will be forwarded to a public hearing.

READ MORE: Flowr expands its Kelowna growing space

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. woman, already serving time for mom’s murder, sentenced for killing inmate
Next story
Regulations need to change for logging debris on-site, says BC Forest Practices Board

Just Posted

City of Kelowna looks for feedback on transportation plan

The conversation will explore transportation options for the future

Brightside Earth Day Get Down comes to Kelowna

The inaugural celebration of mother earth comes April 20

Garden party supports Mamas for Mamas

The tasting event will take place May 11

Phase 3 of Centennial Park improvements underway

The Rutland park is funded by the 10-Year Capital Plan

Boil water notice issued for Southeast Kelowna water supply

The notice was issued Wednesday due to increased turbidity from Hydraulic Creek

VIDEO: Behind the scenes of wildfire training ahead of B.C’s busiest season

Practicing exiting a hovering aircraft helps ensure firefighters can attend any fire site

VIDEO: Grizzly bears Grinder and Coola out of hibernation on Grouse Mountain

Both bears were found abandoned in 2001 and relocation to the mountain resort

Unsolved human remains cases in South Okanagan listed on interactive map

These are two of the few dozen unsolved cases involving unidentified human remains

Burn pile gets out of hand causing brush fire

Shuswap fire chief encourages taking wood waste to landfill instead of burning

B.C. woman, already serving time for mom’s murder, sentenced for killing inmate

Gloria Zerbinos of Surrey had been in prison awaiting trial for stabbing her mother to death

B.C. speculation tax holdouts should talk to city hall, minister says

Deadline to file exemption was April 1, bills start going out in June

B.C. Mounties launch new strategy, $55K reward in search for accused murderer

Brandon Teixeira is wanted for first-degree murder in a 2017 double-shooting in South Surrey

Lower Mainland teacher punished for mocking students, drinking before dry grad

Agreed statement of facts say teacher asked student to arm wrestle

‘Don’t let my pictures fool you’: B.C. Instagram star talks mental health to 200K followers

Caitlin Fladager says she felt relief after puncturing illusion of perfection & disclosing depression

Most Read