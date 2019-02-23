Carli Berry/Capital News

Lake Country businesses recognized by community

The Lake Country Chamber of Commerce held its annual Business Excellence Awards Friday

The conference room at the Four Points by Sheraton was tightly packed with excited Lake Country business owners.

The businesses were awarded for their efforts Friday night, during the annual Lake Country Chamber of Commerce’s Business Excellence Awards.

The winners this year:

Rising Star Award

Invati Yoga + Wellness

Tourism Excellence Award

Intrigue Wines

Business of the year Under 10

Grillers Meats

Community Service Award

Okanagan Rail Trail Initiative

Young Entrepreneur

Savana Bennett (Odette’s Skin Care and Laser Treatments)

Business of the Year +10

Beelineweb.com

Health Service Provider of the Year

Lake Country Optometry

Home Based Business of the Year

Memory Blocks

People’s Choice Award

Neon Counselling

Family Farm Award

Gambell Farms

Volunteer of the Year

Shannon Paul-Jost

Professional Service Award

Interior Savings

Business Leader of the Year

Anne Heenan (Turtle Bay Pub)

Hospitality Award of the Year

Wooden Nickel Cafe

Trade Service Provider Award

Kapiti Built

READ MORE: Lake Country business award finalists announced


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Soldiers unleash tear gas amid tension on Venezuela’s border
Next story
People gather for funeral of seven children killed in fast-moving Halifax fire

Just Posted

Kelowna’s formerly homeless showing support for Journey Home project

Kelowna’s Lived Experience Circle on Homelessness (LECoH) is part of the Journey Home Strategy

Rockets open weekend with win over Spokane

The Rockets host Kamloops in game two of the weekend Saturday night

Peachland researchers warn public to be on alert for dead bats

White Nose Syndrome, a deadly bat disease, has been found south of B.C.

Rescued Kelowna skier shares appreciation of COSAR team

A skier was found out of bounds near Big White by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

Lake Country businesses recognized by community

The Lake Country Chamber of Commerce held its annual Business Excellence Awards Friday

Music Rundown: Who you should be watching play live this week

Fill your calendar this week with these great shows

UPDATE: Reports of rashes prompt closure of all Harrison Hot Springs pools

Public pool available after Fraser Health shut down all five mineral pools until further notice

Legislation to protect B.C. farmland comes into effect

Regulations enhance food security, encourage long-term farming

International fashion magazine Vogue calls Revelstoke the ‘hottest destination’ for skiers

Numerous local businesses are named as must-visits

Letter: Money buys untrustworthy politicians

Vernon - There are several ways to redirecting the anger of distraught, disenfranchised members…

Letter: West Kelowna tax increase doesn’t make sense

The budget was prepared based on a three per cent property tax increase.

Letter: Pickles and ice cream? Delicacies popular with pregnant women

One Lake Country resident wants to know

Letter: Don’t welcome back Canadian ISIS soldiers

I was fully aware of the consequences of violating the trust placed in me.

UPDATE: B.C. ticket holder winner of $25.9-million Lotto Max jackpot

Next draw set for Mar. 1 with an estimated jackpot of $10 million

Most Read