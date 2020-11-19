Lake Country bunny sanctuary asking for community support

There are nearly 200 animals at Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary and they need to be cared for

Due to the increase in animals, Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary is having a hard time keeping up with care and food costs. (Christina Bombaek - Facebook)

A Lake Country animal sanctuary is asking for the community’s help during an unprecedented time.

Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary operator Annie Monod said they’re usually busy during the fall season, but this year has been exceptionally hectic.

“COVID has really made a big change for us, in that people are having to move and can’t take their rabbits with them, so there are more rabbits being dropped off,” she said.

“This has been our busiest fall ever for taking in rabbits. They’re coming from Kamloops, Penticton, Osoyoos, places like that. People just don’t know what to do with their rabbits.”

Some of the animals being dropped off at Warren Peace haven’t been spayed or neutered, with their newborn litters adding to the animal count at the sanctuary.

Currently, Monod said there are 180 rabbits at Warren Peace, and they need the funds not only to keep their doors open for animals who need a new home but also to keep their current animals housed and fed.

And this is where the community’s help comes in. Warren Peace is a featured charity at My Giving Circle, which gives grants to charities based on the number of community votes they get.

A total of 130 charities will be splitting $200,000. If Warren Peace gets a place in the top 20, Monod said they stand to receive $1,000 in donations which would greatly help with buying rabbit feed.

“I honestly didn’t see this coming. I didn’t realize that many people in the Okanagan had bunnies, but we also didn’t expect many people not to be able to care for them,” she said.

Individuals can vote for Warren Peace once a week until Dec. 30. To vote for Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary, visit this link.

To donate directly to Annie and the sanctuary, visit the Warren Peace Facebook page. The 2021 calendar, which helps raise money for the sanctuary, is now available at select stores in Kelowna, Vernon and Salmon Arm.

READ: Kelowna duo launches new ‘healthy fast food’ restaurant

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter