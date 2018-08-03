Lake Country bridge replacement begins

Work has started for the replacement of the Reimche Road bridge

The District of Lake Country is working to replace the Reimche Road Bridge this month.

The Reimche Road bridge has deteriorated and had weight restrictions since 2017, so a new two-lane bridge crossing over Vernon Creek is being constructed, the District of Lake Country said in a news update. The construction is being done at this time of year during the period of lowest risk to fish and wildlife species and habitat.

From Aug. 1 to the end of September, the bridge will be closed and the alternate access for the four properties impacted will be off Woodsdale Road. The project lead has been working with property owners to minimize the impacts and retain access for emergency response and waste collection during the construction period.

For more info about projects in your neighbourhood visit www.lakecountry.bc.ca/projects.

edit@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.