Kootenay man fined $7,000 for BC Wildlife Act violations

The man plead guilty to charges at Terrace Provincial Court

A Fernie man, Darrell Hurley, has been slapped with a $7,000 fine after pleading guilty to multiple wildlife act violations in Terrace Provincial Court on Sep. 10.

Hurley was convicted of obstructing officers and possessing a carcass without parts attached.

On top of the fine Hurley had to forfeit a caribou and moose, and received a two-year hunting suspension following a B.C. Conservation Officer Service investigation.

He was caught by conservation officers who were conducting hunter checks of remote fly-in lakes northwest of Dease Lake in Sep. 17 2019.

According to the service, officers conducting checks at the camp had become suspicious of a bull caribou and moose killed by Hurley.

“The subsequent investigation by conservation officers in Atlin, Dease Lake and Fernie, determined that both animals were illegally killed,” said a press release.

“Officers were deliberately hindered during the investigation by the hunter.”

The majority of the $7,000 fine – $6,500 – was ordered to be paid to the Habitat Conservation Trust Fund.


