Knife-wielding woman robs store in Salmon Arm

Police make an arrest shortly after the June 6 robbery

(File Photo)

Police say a knife-wielding woman robbed a business along the Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm on Thursday, June 6, but was apprehended shortly after.

At 10:36 p.m., Salmon Arm RCMP received a hold-up alarm from the Husky gas station at the corner of Highway 1 and Shuswap Street. They were told that a woman who was known to staff at the store came in brandishing a knife and demanded money. She left on foot after receiving the cash.

The robbery was captured on the store’s surveillance cameras and police were able to identify the suspect. The woman was located by police an hour later; police say she was two blocks away from the gas station in a vehicle but had returned home to change her clothes.

The woman was arrested and a search of her home turned up items related to the robbery. The store clerk was not harmed and some of the stolen property was recovered.

The suspect was released with a court date set for June 18.

