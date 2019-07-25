Kitchen fire doused in West Kelowna

UPDATE: 10:54 a.m.

All occupants have safely evacuated the home on Westbrook Drive in West Kelowna and firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the fire.

Fire crews are on scene mopping up and the cause of the blaze are under investigation.

#WestKelowna fire crews are responding to a kitchen fire in a home on Westbrooke Drive. Ladder, two engines and RCMP on scene. Fire has been knocked down and the cause is under investigation more to come @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/BkCvP2pS73 — Laryn Gilmour (@LarynGilmour) July 25, 2019

ORIGINAL:

The West Kelowna fire department is sending engines out to respond to a residential kitchen fire on Westbrook Drive.

A Kelowna Capital News reporter is en route and more information will be made available.

