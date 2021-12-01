The first gondola ride of the season has been moved up a week for a preview weekend. (Claire Palmer photo)

The first gondola ride of the season has been moved up a week for a preview weekend. (Claire Palmer photo)

Kicking Horse Mountain Resort announced bonus weekend

The resort will open for a preview for Saturday, Dec. 4, and Sunday, Dec. 5

Kicking Horse Mountain Resort has announced that they will open for a Preview Weekend this Saturday, Dec. 4 and Sunday, Dec. 5, almost a full week before their scheduled opening day.

Lifts will be in operation from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., with the Golden Eagle Express, Stairway to Heaven and Catamount confirmed to be open during the bonus weekend. The Jelly Bean is yet to be confirmed if it will be in operation.

Bowl Over and Crystal Bowl will be open, as well as My Blue Heaven and Redemption South. Mid-Mountain, Show-Off, Bubbly and Euphoria will be open.

Blaster/Downshift will be open, and from Pioneer top to the upper pitches of Pioneer, Porcupine, Grizzly Paw and Wiley Coyote.

All lower mountain green runs will be open.

All run openings are subject to change, due to ongoing changing weather and avalanche control requirements.

Rentals and repair, retail, winter sports school and Eagle’s Eye will all be open as well.

The resort has received 38 cm of new snow in the last week, and 235 cm so far this season, and has as 153 cm snowpack at the base of Stairway Chair.

Early Season Conditions will be in effect so as always ski and ride with care. Check the KHMR Snow Report for updated snow conditions and weather information.

The resort will be closed from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9 and will re-open for daily winter operations on Friday, Dec. 10.

Make sure you know before you go, and check vaccine requirements and COVID protocols before arriving at the resort, as well as the snow report.

READ MORE: Kicking Horse resort to require proof of vaccination for guests

READ MORE: Kicking Horse to require proof of vaccination for employees

