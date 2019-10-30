Dr. Jaymi Chernoff; Dr. Frank Halperin; Allison Ramchuk, Marshall Eliuk, Judi Eliuk; Wes Shields, Dr. Kevin Pistawka and Dr. Kathryn Brown. (Photo: KGH Foundation)

KGH cardiac program gets final $1.4 million donation

Kelowna General Hospital will become a regional hub for heart health in the Okanagan

Kelowna General Hospital will soon become a full-service caradic centre thanks to a generous donation from an Edmonton and Peace River based businessman.

Marshall Eliuk’s $1.4 million donation completes Kelowna General Hospital Foundation’s $7-million campaign to bring advanced heath rhythm services to the region and will save Okanagan patients from traveling to Vancouver or Victoria for treatment.

The new Marshall Eliuk Cardiac Interventional and Advanced Heath Rhythm Program at KGH will be one of the many treatment facilities that have been named after Eliuk’s generosity.

“I have experienced much success throughout my life. I whole-heartedly believe in giving back to support the communities we live in,” said Eliuk in a KGH press release on Wednesday.

“And I’m a grateful patient myself. It gives me great joy to know that this gift will ensure heart rhythm patients can access the life-saving care they need, right here at KGH.”

The new cardiac program will help hundreds of patients across B.C.’s interior that need electrophysiology (EP), but need to travel to the coast in order to get treatment.

The campaign to bring EP to KGH started at the start of 2019 and raised the initial $5.6 million in just eight months. The cardiac program is set to be fully operational at KGH by the fall of 2020.

“We are deeply grateful to Mr. Eliuk for stepping forward to help bring EP to KGH, a cause that this community has clearly demonstrated is very important to them,” said Doug Rankmore, CEO of the KGH Foundation.

“This is a remarkable gift, and closes a campaign that so many have literally held very close to their hearts.”

