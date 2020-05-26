A photo of Ken Monkhouse shared on the Highway Thru Hell Facebook page, announcing his passing.

Fraser Valley driver featured on ‘Highway Thru Hell’ TV show dies

Monkhouse died Sunday night of a heartattack, Jamie Davis towing confirmed

Highway Thru Hell has confirmed Ken Monkhouse, a Hope tow truck driver who found many fans on the show, has died.

“He was a wonderful and compassionate man, with a great sense of humour. We’ll miss his spirit and his big heart. R.I.P. Monkey,” the TV production stated on Facebook. Jamie Davis Towing confirmed Monkhouse passed away the night of May 24 of a heart attack.

The TV production asked that the privacy of Monkhouse’ family be respected as they make arrangements.

“Ken Monkhouse was an amazing guy, great work ethic and a good friend,” said the Jamie Davis’ post. “Missing you forever.”

Condolences have also been rolling in on online tow truck forums. “Rest in peace Ken, we will drag your chains from here,” one post read.

Monkhouse was working at Mario’s Towing at the time of his passing. “His quirky personality , love of his family, cats and his Buick made him one of a kind,” Mario’s stated.

“Ken will be missed by his close friends and people who knew him.”


emelie.peacock@hopestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records no new COVID-19 deaths for the first time in weeks

Just Posted

Motorbike crash on Glenmore Road

Traffic is slow going on Glenmore Road headed north

North Westside residents shocked at fire chief’s suspension

Communities association president said they don’t know why the suspension happened

Trafficking investigation results in several firearms seized in Kelowna

Police seized both restricted and non-restricted firearms from a Kelowna residence

COVID-19 closes Okanagan College summer camps

Popular Camp OC put on shelf from Salmon Arm to Penticton, and Revelstoke, until 2021

Charles Horvath still missing after 31 years

Horvath went missing in Kelowna in 1989

B.C. records no new COVID-19 deaths for the first time in weeks

Good news comes despite 11 new test-positive cases in B.C. in the past 24 hours

Fraser Valley driver featured on ‘Highway Thru Hell’ TV show dies

Monkhouse died Sunday night of a heartattack, Jamie Davis towing confirmed

Partial return to class for Central Okanagan students: COVID-19

School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class

B.C. visitor centres get help with COVID-19 prevention measures

Destination B.C. gearing up for local, in-province tourism

Vancouver among cities shortlisted for NHL hub as league announces playoff plans

NHL will start the playoffs with 24 teams

North Okanagan campers trashing rules

Campers still pitching tents, and leaving garbage, despite sites not being open until June 1

36 soldiers test positive for COVID-19 after working in Ontario, Quebec care homes

Nearly 1,700 military members are working in long-term care homes overwhelmed by COVID-19

B.C. poison control sees spike in adults, children accidentally ingesting hand sanitizer

Hand sanitizer sales and usage have gone up sharply amid COVID-19 pandemic

Horoscopes for the week of May 26

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Most Read