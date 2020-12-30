Kelowna’s Tree of Hope exceeds $100K goal

More than $100,000 in matched donations to the Child Advocacy Centre; campaign to continue until Jan. 5

The Tree of Hope’s $100,000-pledge to match donations to the Child Advocacy Centre (CAC) over the holiday season has been met — and surpassed.

“We are so happy to see our initial matching pledge of $100,000 not only achieved but exceeded by our amazing community. There is so much more going on here than simply raising money, we really are Raising Hope and we want the CAC to keep doing what they are doing. We want them to keep raising money for the vulnerable children they serve and we will continue to match and support them along the way” said Ken Stober, president of the Stober Foundation, which operates the Tree of Hope.

With the goal met, the Tree of Hope campaign will continue to match donations made to the CAC throughout the Celebration of Giving, which wraps up on Jan. 5, 2021.

“I was just getting ready to announce to our community that the initial matching pledge had been met when I received an unexpected and extraordinary phone call from the Tree of Hope organizers about the continued donations,” says Ginny Becker, executive director of the CAC, “I can’t put into words what this means for the 1 in 3 children in our community who are impacted by abuse and neglect. This is monumental, particularly given the complicated circumstances of this unusual year.”

Stober added: “A very special thank you must be given to the generous individuals, families and businesses who have already donated to the Tree of Hope Celebration of Giving. You are the reason all this has been achieved. We believed that the tree could stand for something more this Christmas and the community has proven us right. It is so inspiring to see what can be achieved when we all work together.”

