Kelowna’s Stuart Park ice rink closes to public on Wednesday

The city said warmer temperatures are to blame for rink’s closure

If you want to go skating at Stuart Park ice rink in Kelowna, it’s probably best to go sooner rather than later.

In a statement, the City of Kelowna said Tuesday, Feb. 26 will be the last chance for people to go skating at the outdoor rink.

“We know just how beloved the Stuart Park rink is, and we try and extend our skating season as long as we can,” said City of Kelowna arenas and stadiums supervisor Steve Fagan.

“But with the warmer weather we’ve been having the last few weeks, the ice surface can no longer be maintained.”

It’s been an impressive run for the ice rink after it opened three days earlier than expected for the 2019/2020 winter season.

