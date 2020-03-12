Rustic Reel, located in Kelowna’s brewery district. (Facebook photo)

Kelowna’s Rustic Reel Brewery wants to expand patio

Having been open for a full operational season, owner feels more seating is needed to satisfy demand

Having now been through a full summer of busy brewery goers, the owner of Rustic Reel Brewery in Kelowna’s north end beer district feels it’s time to expand.

The brewery, which opened last summer, submitted an application to the city to increase the capacity of its patio from 60 to 95 people.

Currently, Rustic Reel opens at 11 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday. The proposal would see the brewery expand those hours to be open from 9 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week.

The expanded hours would allow flexibility for private events.

“The intention is to continue operations in the same manner as are in place today, closed on Monday, and under the previously approved hours,” read the application, submitted on behalf of owner Susi Foerg by Birte Decloux.

The application said the brewery still aims to keep the facility a family-oriented, pet-friendly operation.

READ MORE: Kelowna council struggles with creating new parks to balance growing city

READ MORE: ‘Unconventional’ wedge-shaped building proposed for downtown Kelowna

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 puts fate of BCHL season in question
Next story
POLL: Do you think cancelling large public events because of the coronavirus will help stop it?

Just Posted

Rockets issue statement supporting CHL’s call to suspend season due to COVID-19

The Canadian Hockey League suspended all three leagues Thursday afternoon

New 50-unit affordable housing facility unveiled in Rutland

Each suite features a kitchenette, bed and bathroom for occupants

Trainwreck Comedy celebrates a decade of laughs in Kelowna

The 10th-anniversary show was held at O’Flannigans Pub on Mar. 10

Kelowna’s Rustic Reel Brewery wants to expand patio

Having been open for a full operational season, owner feels more seating is needed to satisfy demand

POLL: Do you think cancelling large public events because of the coronavirus will help stop it?

Dozens of events have been cancelled as the virus spreads across the world

Bring your resume down to the Black Press Career Fair

The Black Press Career Fair takes place in Kelowna today till 3 p.m.

B.C. recommends no travel outside Canada in coronavirus pandemic

Events with more than 250 people should be cancelled, Adrian Dix says

Midway through playoffs, KIJHL suspends all games until further notice

Hockey playoff games in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) are… Continue reading

Connect with your elderly neighbours during COVID-19 crisis

Check in on them, by phone or in person, to ensure their needs are being met

B.C. farmland regulations allow return to local decision-making

Property owners still can’t apply to Agricultural Land Commission

Two COVID-19 cases confirmed at second Metro Vancouver care home

One resident and one employee have caught the coronavirus

Health concerns postpone Okanagan Expo amid COVID-19

Close to 100 vendors and even more patrons were expected at March 14 event

Ironman races set to continue, with strict precautions

Penticton is set to host to a ‘flagship’ Ironman event on Aug. 30, 2020.

Disneyland closing for the rest of March amid coronavirus fears

The resort says hotels will remain open until Monday so guests can make travel arrangements

Most Read