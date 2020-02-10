Kelowna’s Rock the Lake Festival releases full-schedule

Rock the Lake has announced the complete daily schedule for this year’s festival featuring Canadian rock icons April Wine, Chilliwack, Kim Mitchell and more.
The festival is slated for Aug. 7-9, 2020 at Prospera Place in Downtown Kelowna.
Here’s this year’s full lineup schedule.
Friday, August 7, 2020
Harlequin – 6:00 p.m.
Aldo Nova – 7:15 p.m.
April Wine – 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 8, 2020
The Spoons – 3:30 p.m.
Haywire – 5:00 p.m.
Kim Mitchell – 6:40 p.m.
Loverboy – 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, August 9, 2020
Powder Blues Band – 3:30 p.m.
Chilliwack – 5:00 p.m.
Nazareth – 6:40 p.m.
Colin James – 8:30 p.m
Single-day tickets are now on sale and are $65 for the Friday and $75 each for Saturday and Sunday (plus taxes and service charge). Event-goers are encouraged to buy their tickets early as last year’s event saw both Saturday and Sunday passes sell-out.
For One-day, 3-day and VIP passes visit selectyourtickets.com