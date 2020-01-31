Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Kelowna’s population soars to 140,000 people

The entire Central Okanagan is now estimated at around 217,000

The latest statistics from the province show Kelowna’s population is now 142,146 people, significantly higher than the city’s own evaluation of around 132,000 residents.

In 2012, BC Stats indicated the city had just over 121,000 residents. Since then, Kelowna’s population has increased by over two per cent each year except between 2016 and 2017 when it grew by 1.9 per cent.

The numbers also show a significant growth in the Kelowna census metropolitan area, which covers Lake Country to Peachland, which now has 217,000 people.

Lake Country has also grown very quickly, increasing by 4.7 per cent and 4.4 per cent from 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 respectively, however in more recent years its population growth has slowed down to two per cent.

Lake Country’s population is currently estimated at 15,143.

In West Kelowna, the city’s population continues to grow as well, with a 1.3 per cent change to 35,818 residents.

Unincorporated areas showed the largest growth for 2018-2019 at 2.1 per cent, bringing that population to 18,411.

Peachland had close to no growth, remaining just below 7,000 residents.

These numbers were accurate as of July 1, 2019.

Populations
Infogram

READ MORE: See how fast your B.C. city grew in 2019

READ MORE: Kelowna is eighth most expensive Canadian city to rent: Report

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Keep calm and wash your hands: B.C. pharmacist’s tips on coronavirus prevention
Next story
B.C. mom says parents pressured her to keep child at home due to coronavirus fears

Just Posted

Gas prices varying by 14 cents across the Okanagan

Prices are as low as $113.9 per litre in Penticton and as high as $127.9 in Kelowna

Kelowna’s population soars to 140,000 people

The entire Central Okanagan is now estimated at around 217,000

Despite public fear, risk of coronavirus in Okanagan low

B.C. has a confirmed case of the coronavirus; however the risk to British Columbians remains low.

Kelowna murderer responsible for installation of cameras that caught him

Justice Allan Betton is anticipated to come back with his decision on sentencing tomorrow morning

‘Pineapple express’ heading towards Okanagan

The weather system will bring warm air and wind originating from Hawaii

VIDEO: Here are 10 Super Bowl ads you won’t see in Canada

You can still see them online, after a Dec. 19 Supreme Court of Canada ruling

Travel advisory issued for Highway 1 over Rogers Pass

DriveBC estimates lengthy closures later today for high avalanche risk

B.C. coronavirus testing continues, still only one confirmed case

International emergency measures aimed at poorer countries, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Hereditary chiefs agree to new talks over northern B.C. pipeline

Meanwhile, the RCMP confirms additional officers in Houston will be on stand-by

Snowmobilers stoked for ’60s Vernon Winter Carnival

Club shows off its own history with free ride

B.C. mom says parents pressured her to keep child at home due to coronavirus fears

The parent says her husband visited China, and other parents feared the coronavirus

‘Truly heroic’: Police officer pulls Okanagan man from car submerged in frigid waters

RCMP Staff Sgt. Major Robert Daly jumped into action Jan. 24 while off duty with his daughter

Keep calm and wash your hands: B.C. pharmacist’s tips on coronavirus prevention

Coronavirus is still contained to three isolated patients in Canada

B.C. launches talks with taxi industry about fees to aid disability services

Cabbies will also soon be able to buy same kind of insurance available to ride-hailing drivers

Most Read