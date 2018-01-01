Owen Harrington is Kelowna’s New Year’s baby. - Image: Jayden Harrington

Kelowna’s New Year’s baby arrives

The first baby to arrive at Kelowna General Hospital did so at noon on Jan. 1, 2018

Being more than nine months pregnant didn’t stop Kelowna mom Caitlyn and dad Jayden Harrington from celebrating New Year’s Eve.

The expectant couple attended New Year’s Eve celebrations at Big White Sunday night, then less than a day later celebrated the arrival of Kelowna’s New Year’s baby with the birth of baby boy Owen.

Owen Harrington was born at noon exactly on Jan. 1, 2018, the first new arrival at Kelowna General Hospital.

Related: First Interior Health baby born in Penticton

Related: BC’s New Year’s baby arrives in Surrey

“We were just last week saying if we were going to be late, we might as well shoot for the New Year’s baby,” said Jayden from KGH, where mother and baby were resting comfortably. “There was one other lady who was in labour at the same time as us so when my wife found that out, she put her game face on.”

Owen is the second child for the couple as big sister Eliya has been happily expecting a sibling.

“She’s been excited the past couple months,” said Jayden. “She just refers to him as baby brother. I think it was a bit of a shock that baby brother could come out of mommy’s stomach but she’s excited.”

Related: First Canadian News Year’s baby at the stroke of midnight

Owen Harrington came into the world weighing eight pounds and one ounce.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kparnell@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Alberta’s carbon tax jumps

Just Posted

Oyama dippers bring in the new year

The annual polar bear dip in Oyama was a chilly affair

Kelowna’s New Year’s baby arrives

The first baby to arrive at Kelowna General Hospital did so at noon on Jan. 1, 2018

Missing children found by search and rescue

Two children were reported missing near Westshore Estates on New Year’s Eve

Interior Health’s New Years baby born in Penticton

First baby of 2018 for Interior Health born in Penticton

Snowmobiler safe after scary New Year’s Eve

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue’s final call of 2017 was at Little White east of Kelowna

Okanagan polar bears hit the water

The annual polar bear dip tradition carried on in the Central Okanagan thanks to some hearty swimmers

Alberta’s carbon tax jumps

Alberta’s carbon tax jumped on New Year’s Day, but the province’s NDP government maintains the tax played a vital role in Alberta’s improving economic outlook

2018: Battleground year for B.C. chiefs

2018 is being called a battleground in a New Year’s Day Statement from Grand Chief Stewart Phillip

First Canadian New Year’s babies delivered at the stroke of midnight

‘It’s a tie!’: Toronto welcomes two New Year’s babies born at midnight

Canadian pilot killed in seaplane crash

A prominent UK CEO and Canadian pilot were victims of Australia seaplane crash

Power still out to 3,000 following ice storms in Fraser Valley

BC Hydro still working to restore electricity to 3,000 following ice storms

12 killed in Costa Rica plane crash

10 U.S. citizens including families from Florida, NY die in Costa Rica plane crash

B.C.’s New Year’s Baby born in Surrey

It’s a girl! The BC Government announces B.C.’s first baby of 2018 was born in Surrey

Crystal ball drops in frigid Times Square to mark 2018

New Yorkers, celebrity entertainers and tourists from around the world packed a frigid Times Square to mark the start of 2018

Most Read