Kelowna’s Mission Creek Greenway to close for spring maintenance

Some spring cleaning will see a section of Kelowna’s Mission Creek Greenway closed throughout the first few weeks of April.

From Monday, April 3 to Friday, April 14, the trail will be closed upstream from the Hollywood Road parking lot and trail entrance to the Smoothing Stones bridge during daytime hours. It will remain open on evenings and throughout the upcoming long weekend.

Crews will be working on trail restoration due to flooding, as well as hydroseeding and planting. New boardwalks will also be installed between the Cedars and Smoothing Stones bridges.

For updates on closures as well as trail info, check out rdco.com/parks.

