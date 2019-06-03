Lake Avenue will be closed between Water and Pandosy streets while work is underway in part of the Sutherland Avenue Protected Bike Lanes project. (Files)

Kelowna’s Lake Avenue to close for bike lane work

The project should be completed in about four weeks

Lake Avenue will be closed between Water Street and Pandosy Street for approximately four weeks, the City of Kelowna said.

The closure, which will be in effect from June 5 to around June 28, is a part of Phase 1 of the Sutherland Avenue Two Way Protected Bike Lanes project, estimated at $3.2 million. Starting from Pandosy and Lake Avenue, the protected bike lanes will exted to Sutherland Avenue and Ethel Street connecting the Abbott Street corridor to the Ethel Street corridor.

Motorists will be directed to use a detour on Park Avenue and are reminded to obey signage in the area.

“Every effort will be made to minimize disruptions, and residents, busiensses and motorists are thanked for their patience while work is underway,” a release from city hall said.

