Kelowna’s Island Stage needs upgrades for the show to go on

The City of Kelowna has applied for a provincial grant to refurbish the Island Stage in Waterfront Park. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

It’s hoped a provincial grant will put the spotlight on plans to refurbish the Island Stage in Kelowna’s Waterfront Park.

It was built in the early 1990’s on a small man-made lagoon.

Although it is one of the city’s premier event spaces, the stage has several constraints and functional issues, and is currently an under-utilized event location.

Staff has applied for a grant through BC’s Destination Development Fund.

If successful, the grant money, with a maximum request of $1 million, will go towards upgrades to increase spectator capacity and event space, improve accessibility and safety features, as well as operational space.

