Kelowna’s Gospel Mission welcomes new executive director

Carmen Rempel will be starting in the position in June

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission has announced its new executive director.

Randy Benson, who has held the post since 2001, is passing on the torch to Carmen Rempel. Rempel will be the new executive director starting on June 15.

Rempel is taking the helm with 10 years of non–profit experience under her belt. Most recently, she served as the founder and director of Youth For Christ Okanagan, a non-profit based in Kelowna that supports at-risk youth.

“I am honoured to have the opportunity to serve with kelowna’s Gospel Mission. Randy Benson has built up a strong and solid team that serves well despite concurrent crisis and ever changing circumstances that impact people experiencing homelessness in Kelowna,” she said.

Benson will be moving to an advisory role as Rempel transitions into her new post.

“I’m thrilled to be passing the baton to Carmen and am confident that there are great days ahead for Kelowna’s Gospel Mission under her leadership.”

Benson announced his retirement to the Mission’s board in November after 18 years with the organization.

