The ELLA Team (l-r): Mandana Ghanyei, IBI Group, Architect; Lauren Macaulay, IBI Group, Architect; Josh Muise, ITC, Pre-construction Manager; Mathias Graf, ITC, Director of Operations – Alberta Region; Randy Shier, Mission Group, Co-CEO; Luke Turri, Mission Group, Executive VP; Rhonda Greggain, Mission Group, Project Manager; Deirdrie Leney, ITC, Project Coordinator; Jon Friesen, Mission Group, Co-CEO; Curtis Wood, ITC, Assistant Project Manager; Eric Salo, ITC, Finishing Superintendent. (Kevin Moffatt, Mission Group)

Kelowna’s ELLA Tower hits a construction milestone

Mission Group held a celebration to mark the completion of the building’s concrete structure

The final layer of cement has been poured and the concrete foundation for Kelowna’s 20-storey ELLA condominium is complete.

The Mission Group held a topping off ceremony Tuesday to mark a construction milestone for the city’s first high-rise multi-family home located in downtown’s historic Bernard District.

“We are very proud of the ELLA tower. The building represents the continued transformation of Kelowna’s historic downtown core into a vibrant, high-amenity urban environment,” said Mission Group’s executive vice president Luke Turri.

The tower is planted on the corner of Ellis Street and Lawrence Avenue, featuring 116 condominiums, a pet wash area, bike repair/wash station, smart home technology systems, lake views and commercial space on the ground floor.

Plans for the multi-family home were approved by council in 2017, a year after a Statistics Canada’s 2016 Census revealed fewer Canadians were occupying single detached homes and the demand for multi-family homes was on the rise.

In May, ELLA was awarded the Mid-to-High Rise residential category at the 2019 Canadian Housing Builders’ Association (CHBA) National Awards for Housing Excellence.

ELLA scaled a high Walk Score of 97 out of 100. It is within close walking distance to Okanagan Lake, the Kelowna Yacht Club, the recreational City Park, and the waterfront boardwalk.

ELLA condos are 86 per cent sold, with select lake view two-bedroom and three-bedroom homes starting at $669,900 still available.

If you’re interested in making Ella Tower your home, visit www.liveatella.com.

Construction of ELLA Tower is expected to be completed in 2020.

The last concrete tile is poured for ELLA, a residential high rise in Kelowna’s downtown core. (l-r) Curtis Wood, ITC, Assistant Project Manager; Luke Turri, Mission Group, Executive VP; Randy Shier, Mission Group, Co-CEO; Jonathan Friesen, Mission Group, Co-CEO; Mathias Graf, ITC, Director of Operations – Alberta Region. (Kevin Moffatt, Mission Group)

