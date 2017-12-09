This year’s Kelowna Apple Triathlon was cancelled but organizers say it will be back in 2018.—Image: Capital News file

Kelowna’s Apple Triathlon coming back in 2018

And it will be the Canadian national triathon championship next year and in 2019

Kelowna’s Apple Triathlon will return in 2018—and for the next two years, will be the Triathlon Canada national championships event.

Organizers of the event made the announcement Friday, saying the 2018 triathlon races will go August 18 and 19, 2018.

The event was cancelled this year, with organizers saying they were taking a “sabbatical.”

Next year, Canada’s elite triathletes will join age-group athletes from across the country to compete in a variety of events throughout the weekend for the honour of being crowned the national champion.

Along with the national championships in the elite, para, sprint and standard distance races, athletes will also have the chance to earn highly sought-after spots to represent Canada at the 2019 ITU Triathlon Grand Finale in Lausanne, Switzerland.

In addition to the national championship designation, the Kelowna race will also host an ITU CAMTRI Continental Cup event adding an international flair to the 2018 event. Elite athletes from North, South and Central America will compete over two days to earn valuable ITU points, which will allow them to qualify for events like the world championships.

“We look forward to welcoming athletes, spectators and fans from across the country to compete in Kelowna this summer. The Apple has been a staple event in our community for over 30 years and we look forward to watching the athletes race as they vie for the National Championships,” said City of Kelowna sport and event services manager Doug Nicholas.

Apple Triathlon race director Susie Ernsting echoed this sentiment.

“We are thrilled to have been awarded the 2018 and 2019 national championships and CAMTRI Continental Cup,” said Ernsting. “With 35 years of history, the Apple (Triathlon) has seen some of the best triathletes in the world race along the streets of Kelowna. We look forward to continuing on the legacy of the event and welcoming athletes back to Kelowna.”

The event will continue its tradition of offering a race for everyone – with kids, youth, junior and adult “Try-a-Tri” races on the Saturday, along with the CAMTRI Super Sprint heats.

On the Sunday, the races will feature the age-group sprint and standard race, as well as the CAMTRI final.

Registration is now open and early pricing is available until Jan. 1.

The Apple has played host to the Canadian championships multiple times in past years.

