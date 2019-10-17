Kelowna youth can make a difference with a neighbourhood grant

The city will award deserving youth the opportunity to make an impact on their community

Kelowna youth have the chance to apply for funding to improve their neighbourhoods.

A little free pantry for a local shelter, a garden box at a local retirement home, and en evening of the arts event showcasing local talent are just a few of the inspired ideas from Kelowna youth over the past few years that have come to life through the Youth Development and Engagement Grant.

Up to $1,000 in funding through a matching grant is available to support youth who are looking to work together with their neighbours to enhance the community.

“These projects have helped Kelowna youth gain valuable leadership experience while doing something meaningful for the community,” said Tanya Sletten, community development coordinator.

“It’s inspiring to see our local youth gather up some friends to work on a project that makes the neighbourhood an even better place to live and play. We’re excited to see some of the new projects that they dream up.”

One example of a grant project that continues to benefit the community is Take-Two, a project spearheaded by Rutland Senior Secondary students who transformed a shipping container into a recycling enterprise.

“With passion, intention and perseverance, youth can take local action on a global issue and become better leaders in shaping their future,” said Kaneisha Charles, a recipient of a Youth Development and Engagement Grant.

“After two years of hard work and the generous help of the grant, we have proven this truth to ourselves and we’re excited to continue sharing this with our community.”

The deadline to apply for a Youth Development and Engagement Grant is Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.

The grant is open to all youth-related organizations in Kelowna.

For more information visit the City of Kelowna website.

