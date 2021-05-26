(Facebook/Contributed)

Kelowna woman wakes up paralyzed, gets diagnosed with MS

A GoFundMe has been started to raise funds for the woman

A Kelowna woman spent her 26th birthday paralyzed in a hospital bed after being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

On Sunday, May 16, Madylon Christley woke up unable to see clearly, the room was spinning and she was struggling to move. She called her husband, Colby Boetteher, and asked him to come home from work immediately because something seriously felt wrong.

By the time he got home, Christley was in medical distress, completely paralyzed from the neck down and unable to speak. She was taken by ambulance to Kelowna General Hospital and sent for several tests including an MRI.

Shortly after, she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. Now, her friends and family are raising money through a GoFundMe page to help Christley with unexpected costs.

“Madylon was planning on returning to work in a few months, but seeing as her mobility hasn’t returned, that’s looking very unlikely,” her husband told the Capital News.

Boetteher is in the middle of finishing a school program, while still working his job.

Unfortunately, his insurance won’t cover all of Christley’s medical expenses and it’s unclear whether she’ll need physical therapy or not. In addition, the couple is worried they won’t be able to pay their rent.

The two have a daughter, Lydia, who will turn two years old in July. Christley was able to have a visit from her daughter for six hours on Monday which lifted her spirits.

Boetteher said he is doing his best to be strong for his wife and daughter.

“I’m trying just not to think about it too much because the more I react, the more my daughter reacts. I’m trying not to focus much on the things I can’t change,” he added.

View the GoFundMe page here.

READ MORE: ‘He was trying to get into my car’: Dash-cam footage captures dispute between Kelowna driver and cyclist

READ MORE: Kelowna mom frustrated about garbage in Glenmore Park

@amandalinasnews
amandalina.letterio@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraiser

Previous story
UPDATE: Highway 97C closed after 3 people airlifted from collision between Merritt and Kelowna
Next story
Bill to align Canada’s laws with UN Indigenous declaration passes 3rd reading

Just Posted

Keith Thorpe/Peninsula Daily News Kathryn Jones, 14, left, and her brother, Anthony Jones, 12, both of Port Angeles, dine on salads at a picnic table on the patio in front of Barhop Brewing and Artisan Pizza on Thursday on the Port Angeles waterfront. Because of state-mandated restrictions on indoor restaurants because of Covid-19, many eateries have switched to offering food for carryout only in order to remain in business.
Picnic tables add to outdoor dining around Vernon

Tables coming to Cenotaph Park, Spirit Square, Harmony Park and city hall

A fence is downed along a high-traffic area of Bella Vista Road May 26, 2021. A Bella Vista resident has brought her concerns forward to City of Vernon councillors demanding action be taken to slow motorists after her home was struck three times by vehicles. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Vernon house hit three times by vehicles

‘It appears our house seems to be the ricochet point’: Bella Vista Road

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Cherryville resident, Chelsea Barore, who was last seen in Lavington May 24. (RCMP)
Woman from Cherryville missing

Police turn to public for tips

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The longest title of a book contains 3,777 words

Your morning start for Wednesday, May 26, 2021

A bear was spotted wandering around Van Kleeck in Armstrong Monday evening. (Lance Skoreyko photo)
No bears euthanized yet, despite increased North Okanagan sightings

Residents reminded to lock up garbage so bears don’t have to be put down

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. Indoor dining in B.C. resumed May 25, 2021 after a second suspension due to COVID-19 infection risk. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Out-of region recreational travel ban, mask rules remain in place

An attendee walks past hydraulic fracking equipment at the Global Petroleum Show in Calgary on Tuesday, June 7, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Fracking likely to create stronger, more common earthquakes in B.C: study

More damaging earthquakes can be expected more often as fracking oil and gas wells increase pressure underground, says new research

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

BC Wildfire Service firefighters are on scene of a wildfire southeast of Keremeos. (BC Wildfire)
Knighthawk wildfire in South Okanagan now held

BC Wildfire expects the fire to be fully under control by the end of the day

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The NHL’s all-time leading scorer has agreed to a deal to become an analyst with American-based Turner Sports.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Wayne Gretzky going into hockey broadcasting with Turner Sports

The NHL’s all-time leading scorer signed a multi-year deal to become a studio analyst with American-based Turner Sports on Wednesday

A new B.C. public health order expected this week will allow faith groups to host in-person, indoor services. (Facebook/Dan Moskovitz)
‘A man-made miracle’: Indoor faith services set to return as part of B.C.’s restart plan

Rabbi Dan Moskovitz says science and everyday citizens following health guidelines are to thank for the return of in-person gatherings

Downtown areas across B.C. have emerged from a bleak winter, with business closures and restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Angie Mindus/Williams Lake Tribune)
Return to offices up next in B.C.’s COVID-19 restart plan

Tourism businesses can start to take bookings again

RCMP vest. Phil McLaclan/ Kelowna Capital News
RCMP review slow response to assault at Kamloops salon

Police followed up on the file and are reviewing of the audio from the call reporting the incident

Most Read