Missing Kelowna woman sought

RCMP are asking for assistance in locating Christine Olsen-Meissnitzer

Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Christine Olsen-Meissnitzer. (Photo submitted)

Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Kelowna woman.

Christine Olsen-Meissnitzer was last seen departing Kelowna General Hospital Saturday, March 17 around noon.

Police, Olsen-Meissnitzer’s family and friends are very concerned for her health and well-being. It is reported that Olsen-Meissnitzer requires daily medication and may appear to the public as disoriented and or confused.

Olsen-Meissnitzer is described as a 57-year-old Caucasian female, 6-foot-2, 166 pounds, black hair, blue eyes and speaks with a German accent.

She was last seen wearing a pair of grey printed leggings, a bright red winter coat, a pair of red boots and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Olsen-Meissnitzer is urged to contact their local police or Kelowna RCMP.

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Christine Olsen-Meissnitzer was last seen wearing a pair of grey printed leggings, a bright red winter coat, a pair of red boots and a baseball cap. (Photo submitted)

Previous story
Anti-pipeline protestors block Kinder Morgan tanker near Seattle
Next story
Two people safe after falling through ice

Just Posted

Two people safe after falling through ice

Kelowna Fire Department urges caution around icy waters during warm weather

Missing Kelowna woman sought

RCMP are asking for assistance in locating Christine Olsen-Meissnitzer

YMCA launches teen program for mental health

Starting April 5, the Kelowna Family Y will host its first run of Mind Fit

Need to catch up on news? You’re covered

Every Saturday the Capital News will highlight stories from the week

Big White board school among best

Director of snow sports, Josh Foster, is one of the top instructors in Canada

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Captain Cal Foote is Rockets’ MVP

The Rockets hand out their annual team awards Sunday at Kelowna Community Theatre

Anti-pipeline protestors block Kinder Morgan tanker near Seattle

Protest was spurred on by the 28 anti-Kinder Morgan activists arrested in Burnaby

Some surprises in new book about B.C. labour movement

“On the Line” charts history of the union movement back to the 1800s

Plane lands safely after takeoff issue

An airplane departing Kelowna International Airport had an issue with a landing gear, landed safely

Cancer fundraiser takes to Okanagan Lake

Penticton and Naramata joining growing fundraising event

Elke’s Garden Tips: Good time to prepare

Lake Country garden columnist talks about what to do at this time of the year

B.C. cyclist races to first win of the season in New Zealand

Casey Brown captures Enduro title by more than two minutes at Crankworx Rotorua

Notorious Russian troll farm also took swipes at Canadian targets

Targets included oil infrastructure and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Most Read