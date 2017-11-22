A Kelowna woman has been named one of the Top 100 Most Powerful Women in Canada. (Image Credit: Contributed)

Kelowna woman makes Top 100 power list

“We also need champions (both male and female) to help high-performing females rise more quickly…”

A Kelowna woman has been named one of the Top 100 Most Powerful Women in Canada.

Renee Merrifield Wasylyk, the president & Chief Executive Officer of Troika Group, was named to the list in the entrepreneurial category.

Wasylyk’s nomination bio said that jobs were scarce when she moved to the Okanagan Valley in the 1990s, so she built her own business.

“She launched Troika as a development and property management consulting firm and has grown it into a progressive organization with its own commercial and residential development projects and construction companies,” reads the list. “The company now has developments in four provinces.”

Being described as powerful, said Wasylyk, makes her feel emboldened to make a positive impact while humbled by the responsibility and acknowledgement.

RELATED: WASYLYK MAKES WOMAN TO WATCH LIST

She also said that as a society we need to shift gender roles and responsibilities at home and at work.

“We also need champions (both male and female) to help high-performing females rise more quickly,” said Wasylyk.

The list of Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award Winners pays tribute to the outstanding women across Canada who have advocated for diversity in the workforce, and who serve as an inspiration for the next generation of leaders. This year’s winners will be recognized at a gala event in Toronto on Nov. 23.

“Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Awards showcases the leaders that are helping to drive positive change and progress and to remind us of the importance of empowering women in our workforce and in the community,” said Sherri Stevens, President & CEO of PhaseNyne (parent company of Women’s Executive Network – WXN, Canadian Board Diversity Council – CBDC, and Stevens Resource Group – SRG), in a press release.

“We are so proud of the steps taken by women, and the organizations that support them, and are thrilled that we have now surpassed a major milestone, with more than 1,000 women honoured since the awards were launched in 2003.”

Co-presented by KPMG, the Top 100 Awards span the private, public and not-for-profit sectors, with recipients selected by an independent advisory board. The awards are given to remarkable women in 10 different categories: BMO Arts & Communications, RBC Champions, Accenture Corporate Directors, HSBC Corporate Executives, Entrepreneurs, TELUS Future Leaders, KPMG Professionals, PwC Public Sector Leaders, CIBC Trailblazers & Trendsetters and the Inclusion Vanguard Award, presented by Deloitte.

Among the incredible women receiving Top 100 Awards this year are Mandy Rennehan, Miyo Yamashita and Emmie Leung. This year, 13 empowering women will also be inducted into the Top 100 Hall of Fame, including Geeta Sankappanavar, Isabelle Marcoux, and Jennifer Tory.

Past Award Winners include some of Canada’s most iconic women trailblazers: Margaret Atwood, Best-Selling Author; Dr. Roberta Bondar, astronaut; Christine Magee, President, Sleep Country Canada; Michaëlle Jean, former Governor General of Canada; and Heather Reisman, Founder and CEO, Indigo Books & Music.

This year’s Gala will also feature a keynote presentation by 2003 inaugural Top 100 alumnae Arlene Dickinson, who will also serve as emcee and keynote speaker for the evening’s affairs.

For a full list of winners, please visit www.wxnetwork.com/top-100/top-100-winners.

