Kelowna West MLA confident in Interior Health during COVID-19 pandemic

A Central Okanagan MLA is urging residents to continue to have faith in the Interior Health Authority (IHA), following concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kelowna West MLA Ben Stewart said that while the province’s health experts manage more than 725 cases of coronavirus in B.C., it’s important to not ramp up speculations.

“We need to have confidence in our system,” said Stewart.

“The IHA and frontline workers, at the end of the day, are handling this very well. I’m very confident that appropriate actions have been taken.”

Stewart said that following the suggestions from health experts, social distancing, washing hands and limiting touching of the face, are going to be the best ways residents can not only flatten the curve but support health care workers in the Okanagan.

Earlier this week, Stewart was informed about a COVID-19 case, unconfirmed by the IHA, at Kelowna General Hospital.

Through conversations and updates with the IHA, Stewart did address constituents’ concerns over whether or not health officials are doing enough when it comes to letting residents know there has been a confirmed case of COVID19 in a certain neighbourhood or city.

“That’s not the practice unless it was in a facility like a care home,” he said

“We get emotional and frightened when its so close to home, but we need to trust in our health system.”

