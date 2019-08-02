MLA Ben Stewart accepting a call from Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson. (Alistair Waters - Kelowna Capital News)

Kelowna-West MLA Ben Stewart steps back from B.C. Liberals caucus

Stewart will serve as an independent while Elections B.C. investigates an unknown situation

The B.C. Liberal caucus has verified Kelowna West MLA will sit as an independent while he is investigated by Elections B.C. for an unknown incident.

Stewart stepped back voluntarily and will return to the Liberal caucus if the issue is resolved.

Stewart returned to the Legislature last year following a byelection victory after the resignation of Christy Clark. Stewart previously served as an MLA from 2009 to 2013.

READ MORE: Ben Stewart rejoins B.C. Liberal caucus

READ MORE: From homeless to housed: A Kelowna woman’s journey

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
89-year-old machete attack victim continues to recover in Vancouver Island hospital

Just Posted

Call for Indigenous art for Lake Country shore

A public call was made for permenant outdoor art along side Pelmewash Parkway

Rutland’s Old Town Farm Market prides itself on its fresh offerings

Will Hawkins has been in the produce business his whole life

From homeless to housed: A Kelowna woman’s journey

Wanda MacKinnon woke up in a hospital with a stab wound and a concussion

Lake Country cars damaged by tossed rocks

If identified, suspect could face charges of mischief under $5,000 for alleged rock throwing

Kelowna Falcons complete 9th inning rally

The Falcons were down 6-2 in the final minutes in game three against the Port Angeles Lefties

Yoho National Park gets etiquette signs to help international tourists use outhouses

The signs ask users to sit rather than stand on toilet seats

Armed ‘Deadpool’ robbery suspect steals drink and toy from Okanagan gas station

Kelowna K9 unit responds to incident, suspect at large

89-year-old machete attack victim continues to recover in Vancouver Island hospital

Bob Plumb likely to lose sight in his left eye after

Okanagan resident falls victim to fraud

RCMP investigating elaborate phone scam

Members of Henderson family to perform at Ryga Arts Festival in Summerland

Bill Henderson was the founder and lead guitarist of the band Chilliwack

Arrow tag released on Shuswap

Salmon Arm company introduces safe, fun activity with a variety of play options

RDOS seeks funds for Similkameen Rail Trail

Project will convert rail line to non-motorized trail between Cawston and Keremeos

Wildfire burning near Chase

Firefighters responding to .2 hectare blaze north-west of community

Researchers look at how to help homeless in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside find, keep jobs

With $365,000 from B.C., project will look at how individualizing support can increase job retention

Most Read