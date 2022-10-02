Kelowna Votes 2022: Zach Sawatzky

Zach Sawatzky – Council candidate
A:
Having a balanced and healthy growth rate is a necessity if we are going to continue and enjoy our current standards of living and quality of life. I’d like to see council revisit the permanent growth boundary set in place in the OCP, which limits our options.
B:
My wife and I were victims ourselves last year of a robbery. Whatever the solution is, it would appear to be something that we are not currently doing. For example, maybe a solution is finding a way to house and care for the homeless, in the same capacity we are now, but in a location that is not in the heart of our city and residential population. Our current setup only allows the problem to get worse within our city limits.
C:
City council has the responsibility to ensure our residential zoning accommodates an ample housing supply that meets the demand we have. Currently, this is not happening. City council has no control over the financial interest rates set by central banks, nor do they have any control over the federal government printing money. Both actions directly impact the housing prices in Kelowna far greater than any city council initiative will ever do.
D:
I don’t know of any Okanagan celebrities.
