Kelowna Courts (Capital News file)

Kelowna trial date set for three men accused of 2017 killing near Hope

Two of the mens trial dates were originally set to begin this month

A trial date has been set for June 22, 2020 in B.C. Supreme Court for the three men accused of killing 20-year-old Michael Bonin near Hope.

Ryan Watt and Joshua Fleurant are charged with first-degree murder in the case, while Jared Jorgensen is being charged with second-degree murder.

READ MORE: Charge reduced for one of three accused in 2017 murder of Alberta man

Bonin was found dead on Peers Creek Forest Service Road north of Hope on April 20, 2017.

One of the accused, Fleurant, appeared before court on Thursday, Oct. 3,for a pre-trial conference. He will appear in court again on Oct. 15 for a preliminary examination.

Fleurent and Watt’s trial dates in the case were originally set to begin on Oct. 15, however a B.C. prosecution spokesperson confirmed on Thursday that they’ve been rescheduled until next summer.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rare tropical sea turtle rescued on Vancouver Island
Next story
Victoria woman wins court battle to keep job title of ‘death midwife’

Just Posted

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce announces 2019 Business Excellence Awards finalists

The 32nd Annual Business Excellence Awards Gala and Ceremony will take place on Nov. 1

Kelowna International Airport conducts mock emergency exercise

The live exercise included emergency personnel from 40 agencies

Proposed Legacy Project could transform downtown Kelowna

The project would add huge additions to land on Doyle Avenue and Water Street

Be a production worker with Black Press Media in Vernon

We are hiring productions workers at our Vernon press

Rockets accelerating, now head north after 6-1 win Wednesday night

Kelowna beat the Tri-City Americans and take on Prince George in back-to-back games this weekend

Rare tropical sea turtle rescued on Vancouver Island

‘Berni’ the olive ridley sea turtle is recovering from cold shock at the Vancouver Aquarium

Victoria woman wins court battle to keep job title of ‘death midwife’

Pashta MaryMoon has been in the business of death midwivery for 40 years

Kelowna trial date set for three men accused of 2017 killing near Hope

Two of the mens trial dates were originally set to begin this month

Appeal denied in ‘vicious’ attack on 86-year-old B.C. mom with dementia

Monique Van Donselaar sentenced to 15 months after pushing her mother during a heated argument

VIDEO: Renters keep showing up at B.C. couple’s home after it was listed in online scam

One said she’d given an $800 deposit to someone she met in a coffee shop

Livestock found dead with missing genitals under investigation in northern B.C.

Fort St. John RCMP responded to reports of first a bull, then a horse, found dead

Another shot at B.C. record in Friday’s $65-million lotto jackpot

There’s also a chance to win eight Maxmillion prizes in the Lotto Max draw on Oct. 4

Parents told Sicamous elementary could reopen in November

School district investigating alternatives so children can stop busing to Salmon Arm

Firefighters attack smoky blaze in Salmon Arm Industrial Park

Smoke billowing from dust extractor on Northern Plastics Ltd. building

Most Read