Kelowna transit system to add new routes in September

The decision is due to increase in demand, according to BC Transit

Changes are coming to the Kelowna Regional Transit System Sept. 1, 2019. (File photo)

BC Transit announced new routes in Kelowna, effective Sept. 1 2019.

The service expansion will include schedule changes on all routes on the Westside, with three new routes being added.

The expansions were made to match the increasing demand in public transit in Kelowna.

“These new routes in the Kelowna Transit System will not only help improve service reliability, but also provide more efficient service to our customers throughout the system,” said Erinn Pinkerton, BC Transit president and CEO.

Route 24 Shannon Ridge : This will partially replace the existing Shannon Lake 24 route, while also providing service to homes on Shannon Ridge Dr. and Auburn Rd.

: This will partially replace the existing Shannon Lake 24 route, while also providing service to homes on Shannon Ridge Dr. and Auburn Rd. Route 26 Old Okanagan : This will also partially replace the existing Shannon Lake 24 route and service the Old Okanagan Hwy.

: This will also partially replace the existing Shannon Lake 24 route and service the Old Okanagan Hwy. Route 28 Shannon Lake : This route will replace 28 Smith Creek while maintaining its service to the Smith Creek area and extending service to Tallus Ridge, Shannon Woods and Crystal Springs neighbourhoods.

: This route will replace 28 Smith Creek while maintaining its service to the Smith Creek area and extending service to Tallus Ridge, Shannon Woods and Crystal Springs neighbourhoods. Route 97 Okanagan : This route will see improved service on Sundays and weekday evenings on the Westside.

: This route will see improved service on Sundays and weekday evenings on the Westside. Route 8 University/OK College : This route will have improved midday service on weekdays and a light decrease in Saturday service to improve Sunday service.

: This route will have improved midday service on weekdays and a light decrease in Saturday service to improve Sunday service. Route 23 Lake Country : One weekday peak morning and late evening trip will extend to the Ellison area.

: One weekday peak morning and late evening trip will extend to the Ellison area. Route 15 Crawford: This route will see minor trip reductions due to lower demand.

“It’s great to see more people in B.C. choosing transit. It is as an affordable way to get around and, of course, cuts congestion and lowers our carbon footprint,” said Claire Trevena, minister of transportation and infrastructure.

For more information, visit bctransit.com/kelowna.