COVID-19 has brought about changes in how Kelowna transit buses are allowed to operate. (File photo)

Kelowna transit rider passed over by her bus

Kelowna senior says COVID-inspired passenger limits can be frustrating

Maureen Stewart is being restricted access to Kelowna’s transit service because of COVID-19 passenger load restrictions.

Three times Stewart has watched her bus pass by her Springfield-Gordon bus stop, leaving her stranded to reach previously set up appointments.

As a senior in her 80s living in the Capri area of the city, Stewart relies on transit for her primary transportation.

“It’s kind of frustrating to go out and meet a bus at a certain pickup time and watch it go by without stopping. I can’t afford to do it three or four times a week…I can call a taxi if I need to be somewhere at a certain time, but a lot of seniors don’t have that opportunity,” Stewart said.

READ MORE: Delays in COVID testing for Central Okanagan students persist

She cited specifically the #8 route between Okanagan College and UBC Okanagan, which can be filled with students at the prime morning and afternoon rush periods.

She asks: “I wonder if any thought has been given to dedicating special buses for students? That would allow regularly scheduled service to be available or the remainder of the traveling public.

“With the onset of winter, it will be frustrating to be left at a stop (especially the ones with no shelter), and having to think of other ways to get where you want to go.”

Stewart adds Kelowna transit is “for the most part a great service,” and the bus drivers she raises this issue with are sympathetic.

Mike Kittmer, the transit service coordinator for the City of Kelowna, is also understanding of transit riders such as Stewart being stranded at a bus stop.

Kittmer said the situation is part of the fallout from COVID travel restrictions limiting only 30 people on the bus.

He said the Kelowna transit service, operated in partnership between the city and BC Transit, is looking to minimize what Stewart has experienced.

“Our schedule is set up in the spring and again in the fall, but this year we’ll be reviewing the schedule in January because of the disruption caused by COVID and how we can address them,” Kittmer said.

He said transit has instituted a pass-up service, where an extra bus is used on a given route to help meet the ridership demand.

“Our transit operators tend to use those resources for morning and afternoon peak periods, and we don’t need it as much in mid-afternoons. That has worked out well for us,” he said.

Kittmer said transit logues where peak ridership issues arise on a daily basis. “We certainly track that so we know exactly where it is occurring,” he said.

Another scheduling issue addressed was school buses only picking up high school students at KSS and Mount Boucherie secondary schools at the lunch hour due to COVID-influenced curriculum class scheduling.

Buses were added for routes to high schools not getting mid-afternoon bus service, and there has been a positive response from students accessing that service.

Kittmer said generally, ridership has increased in recent weeks as adults and students start to see some consistency in their personal transportation needs.

“The Central Okanagan has actually performed quite well (compared to) others around the country during this COVID period but I think that is also reflected by the fact COVID has not been as significant here as in other regions.”

Despite that, safety measures were put in place for drivers and the period of offering free ridership meant a loss of operating revenue which contributes to the total cost of transit.

READ MORE: Anti-mask protesters cause disturbance on ferry at Horseshoe Bay

READ MORE: Parent group plans school walkout over B.C.’s handling of COVID-19 in classrooms

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Anti-mask protesters cause disturbance on ferry at Horseshoe Bay

Just Posted

COVID-19 has brought about changes in how Kelowna transit buses are allowed to operate. (File photo)
Kelowna transit rider passed over by her bus

Kelowna senior says COVID-inspired passenger limits can be frustrating

Turnaround of testing results for Central Okanagan school students remains a concern for many parents, according to the Central Okanagan Teachers Association. (File photo)
Delays in COVID testing for Central Okanagan students persist

The Central Okanagan Teachers Association has raised the issue twice at the board of education meetings in the last month

Central Okanagan Public Schools administration office in Kelowna. (File photo)
Central Okanagan teachers watching for changes in education funding

COVID impact may further delay funding changes first suggested in 2018

Kelowna Secondary School principal Troy White was the recipient of a school leadership award presented last year for the Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education. (File photo)
Students, an inspiration for Central Okanagan school principals

Central Okanagan school board declares Principal and Vice-Principal Month for October

Mount Boucherie secondary teacher Tyler Ernst led school trustees and staff in an instructional session on how to pronounce 'Every Child Matters' in the Okanagan language at last Wednesday's board of education meeting. (Barry Gerding/Black Press Media)
Central Okanagan school briefs: Traffic safety a school district priority

Trustees salute bus driver, traffic safety officer in recognizing School Bus Safety Awareness Week, Oct. 13-23

Turbo the sulcata tortoise munches on grass during the 141st annual Chilliwack Fair in 2013. Wednesday, Oct. 21 is Reptile Awareness Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Oct. 18 to 24

Reptile Awareness Day, Toy Camera Day and Count Your Buttons Day are all coming up this week

Four victims were taken to hospital. Black Press File Photo
Four teen girls injured in early morning accident near Princeton

Police investigate alcohol as possible factor

Employee Sophia Lovink shows off a bag of merchandise in Toronto on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
Canada gets C-average grade on 2nd year of cannabis legalization

Cannabis Council of Canada releases report card on federal government and legalization

The BC Ferries vessel the Queen of Oak Bay arrives at Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal. (News Bulletin file photo)
Anti-mask protesters cause disturbance on ferry at Horseshoe Bay

Queen of Oak Bay delayed by about 45 minutes Saturday morning

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Ruby Pahtayken began her studies at Okangan College in March of 2019, in the inaugural semester of the Indigenous Culinary Arts program. (Okanagan College Photo)
Virtual tour of Okanagan College will include chance to win $5,000 giveaway

Nov. 8 event offers chance to see school and learn about courses.

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Tim Hortons in Merritt is being investigated for a cluster of cases of COVID-19
3 more COVID-19 cases in Interior Health, cluster outbreak in Merritt

The Tim Hortons in Merritt is closed following a cluster of cases of COVID-19

Chocolate chip cookies topped the list of 2020 dessert searches in B.C. (Unsplash)
Chocolate chip cookies, banana bread top list of B.C.’s favourite desserts

Dessert Advisor website analyzed monthly Google searches

Most Read