Kelowna International Airport. (Contributed)

Kelowna to Yukon flights now available at YLW

Air North has added an Okanagan stop to its service from Whitehorse to Vancouver

People who fly from Whitehorse to Vancouver can now make stops in the Okanagan.

On Oct. 30, Air North announced that more stops have been made possible due to increased mining activity in the Yukon. The bi-weekly flight will take off Thursdays and will make stops in Watson Lake, Prince George, Kelowna, Nanaimo and Vancouver and then back again.

The route started as a private charter for the past few months, but will now be available to the public with the first flight starting on Oct. 31.

“This will reduce travel costs for our charter customer, provide enhanced travel opportunities for Yukoners and visitors, and help us to keep our airfares affordable by absorbing some of our overhead expenses,” said Joseph Sparling, CEO of Air North in a press release.

According to the press release, the additional route will not impact scheduled flights between Whitehorse, Vancouver and Kelowna.

The flights from Whitehorse to Vancouver include five stops, and will take almost seven hours.

