Kelowna third most generous city in Canada on GoFundMe

Kelowna took the number-three spot while Kamloops was at the top of the list

This fundraiser for MarieAnne Baldwin, whose husband Keith Baldwin was shot and killed, was one of many GoFundMe fundraisers that people in Chilliwack supported this year. The city has been named the second most generous city in Canada based on the number of donations per capita on GoFundMe. (GoFundMe)

Thank you, Kelowna. You’re so kind.

Kelowna has been named the third most generous city in Canada based on the number of donations per capita on GoFundMe.

The worldwide social fundraising platform released its Year in Giving report today which includes a list of the 10 most generous cities in Canada, and Kelowna took third place (see list below).

The number-one city is Kamloops. In fact, the top five cities in Canada are all in British Columbia.

“We all want to be reminded of the good in humanity and inspired by uplifting news – not just during the holidays, but every day,” GoFundMe CEO Rob Solomon said. “Helping people and causes is what brings us to work every day, and we are grateful that we get to empower others to make a lasting difference.”

The 10 most generous cities in Canada, based on the number of donations per capita on GoFundMe, are:

1. Kamloops

2. Chilliwack

3. Kelowna

4. Nanaimo

5. Victoria

6. Fredericton

7. Prince George

8. Saskatoon

9. Thunder Bay

10. Red Deer

Canada earned its place as the fourth most generous country on GoFundMe as people came together and took action to make a difference in their community.

The 10 most generous countries, based on number of donations per capita:

1. Ireland

2. United States

3. Australia

4. Canada

5. United Kingdom

6. Switzerland

7. Luxembourg

8. Netherlands

9. Denmark

10. Norway

In Canada, Tuesday is the most popular day for folks to start a fundraiser, and 8 p.m. Central Standard Time (CST) is the most popular time of day to start a fundraiser. Thursday is the most popular day to donate, and 9 p.m. CST is the most popular time to donate.

A total of 834 fundraisers were created this year in Canada that mention hockey. The most prolific donor in the country gave 91 times to 78 fundraisers.

The Year in Giving report highlights global data, trends, company milestones and the biggest moments that took place on GoFundMe this year.

Launched in 2010, GoFundMe is the world’s largest free social fundraising platform. The GoFundMe community has raised over $9 billion, from more than 120 million donations, for people, causes and organizations.

RELATED: West Kelowna family enlisting GoFundMe to help son

RELATED: Kelowna musician in need of GoFundMe support after serious assault

RELATED: GoFundMe started for Kelowna family who lost pet, home in Rutland fire

@PhotoJennalism

jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.