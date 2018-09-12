Kelowna teacher wins at world wakesurf championships

It was the second time Newell has competed in the world wakesurf finals.

A Kelowna wakesurfer brought home some trophy silverware after competing in the Centurion World Wakesurf Championships held last weekend in Ogden, Utah.

Carly Newell, 43, took second in the Master Women’s Skim Division, and also received second place ranking for the International Riders award presented the Boat Bling World Ranking System for accumulation of world ranking points at wakesurf events this past summer.

It was the second time Newell has competed in the world wakesurf finals, the first time being when Kelowna hosted the championships last year where she finished third in her masters category.

Newell, a teacher at Dorothea Walker Elementary School, said wakesurfing has become a safer extension of her past experience in wakeboarding competitions.

Related: Oyama couple start wakesurfing business on Kalamalka Lake

After playing for the women’s basketball team at Simon Fraser University during her university years, Newell took up an interest in wakeboarding to feed her drive for sports competition.

“I competed on a national level for about six years but I ended up with about five knee surgeries so basically I thought I should try to do something else without hurting myself,” she said.

That led her to wakesurfing, another water sport which takes place at a much slower speed than wakeboarding.

Related: Kelowna hosted world wakesurfing finals in 2017

“When you fall into the water you just splash as opposed to wakeboarding where it feels like hitting cement when you are going really fast.”

Wakesurfing riders trail behind a boat, riding the boat’s wake without directly being pulled by the boat. After getting up on the wake, typically by use of a tow rope, the wakesurfers will drop the rope, and ride the steep face below the wave’s peak in a similar fashion to surfing.

Wakesurfers perform a variety of trick moves in a race layout divided by 45 second heats in two different directions between buoy markers.

Newell practices about four times a week on Okanagan Lake and competes at wakesurfing races during the summer to earn enough qualifying points for the world finals. She also attracted the support of corporate sponsor Kanuk Board Co. based out of Chilliwack.

“It’s something that I used to always do for fun, but when I heard the worlds were coming to Kelowna last year, I started looking at how you can qualify to compete. I competed at some competitions and did really well to get invited, and I began to realize there was more to the sport that I had thought,” she said.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@BarryGerding
barry.gerding@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pot, taxes and Greyhound top issues as B.C. local politicians dig into policy
Next story
Canada wide warrant issued for B.C. sex offender

Just Posted

Kelowna teacher wins at world wakesurf championships

It was the second time Newell has competed in the world wakesurf finals.

Pot, taxes and Greyhound top issues as B.C. local politicians dig into policy

Debate and voting begin in earnest at this year’s Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Whistler

Kelowna Greyhound bus station up for sale

Asking price for building on two-acre site is $6 million

Two Kelowna trustee incumbents want another term

Rolli Cachioni and Lee-Ann Tiede submit their nomination papers

BX Ranch Park and Mutrie Road Dog Park closing for improvements

The Regional District of North Okanagan has closed the BX Ranch and Mutrie Road Dog Parks for trail improvements.

PHOTOS: B.C., New York first responders remember fallen 9/11 comrades

A memorial ride was followed by a ceremony at the park between the U.S. and Canadian border crossing

Canada wide warrant issued for B.C. sex offender

James Pike was convicted of the violent sexual assault of a Penticton woman

Jagmeet Singh says he and NDP must do better at communicating with Canadians

New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh said the NDP is united but there is a lot of work to do.

‘It’s a road trip that we never finished:’ Humboldt Broncos back on the ice

The Broncos will host the Nipawin Hawks during the season home opener.

Calgary Olympic Bid Corp. sees long-term housing benefits to hosting 2026 Games

The plan envisions spending $600 million on about 2,800 units that would temporarily house athletes and officials during the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

House arrest sought for ex-B.C. RCMP officer caught in Creep Catchers sting

Former Surrey RCMP constable Dario Devic pleaded guilty, said sorry in court Tuesday

MANifest Kelowna to bring awareness to men’s mental health and the opioid crisis

MANifest Kelowna set to promote better health and wellbeing through dialogue and “manly” fun.

Emotional classic car auction raises $100K for Alberta kids who lost parents

Red Deer couple was killed in a motorcycle crash last spring

Feds settle lawsuit with moms denied extra EI benefits for sick leave

The government said it made the wrong decision and is agreeing to pay an estimated $11 million to about 2,000 women

Most Read