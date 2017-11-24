Kelowna takes to high altitude skating

Kelowna residents got their first taste of skating at height, tonight, at the Landmark buildings.
The owners of the building have opened a synthetic skating rink for the public beginning today and ending Sunday.
As part of its 2017 Tree of Hope celebrations, a synthetic ice-rink, along with a pop-up Christmas market, was set up indoors on the 16th floor of Landmark 6 building.
The 20-foot by 60-foot rink and market will run Nov. 24 to 26, and the public is asked to make a $5 donation to the Tree of Hope charity.
