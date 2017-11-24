Kelowna takes to high altitude skating

Kelowna’s Landmark 6 building is the scene of synthetic skating this weekend

Kelowna residents got their first taste of skating at height, tonight, at the Landmark buildings.

The owners of the building have opened a synthetic skating rink for the public beginning today and ending Sunday.

As part of its 2017 Tree of Hope celebrations, a synthetic ice-rink, along with a pop-up Christmas market, was set up indoors on the 16th floor of Landmark 6 building.

The 20-foot by 60-foot rink and market will run Nov. 24 to 26, and the public is asked to make a $5 donation to the Tree of Hope charity.

