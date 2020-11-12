Real Canadian Superstore in Kelowna. (Google Maps)

Real Canadian Superstore in Kelowna. (Google Maps)

Kelowna Superstore employee tests positive for COVID-19

The last day the employee worked was Nov. 1

A staff member at Kelowna’s Superstore has tested positive for COVID-19.

The store’s parent company, Loblaw Companies Ltd., posted a notice to its website on Thursday, Nov. 12, stating one of its employees at the Kelowna location at 2280 Baron Road tested positive for the virus.

The last day the employee worked was Nov. 1, according to the notice.

“We’re working diligently to provide essential goods and services to Canadians, while taking necessary steps to ensure the safety of our customers and our colleagues,” reads Loblaw’s COVID-19 webpage.

“Given the important role we play in our communities, we are prepared for all possible situations, including a positive test for COVID-19 in our stores. In these cases, we work closely with public health and follow their guidance to ensure proper notification of close contacts and required cleaning and sanitization in our stores.”

