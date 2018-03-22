Credit: Pixabay

Kelowna summit will connect employers and immigrants

A session will be held tomorrow from 12 to 3 p.m. at the downtown library

Employers and immigrants will have the opportunity to connect Friday, March 23.

KCR- Community Resources and COLIP (Central Okanagan Local Immigration Partnership) are hosting IGNITE Okanagan, an employment summit that seeks to connect employers with immigrants and service providers to build a strong network that supports diversity in the workplace.

To be held Friday, March 23 from 12 to 3 p.m. at the downtown library, the event offers information and opportunities for both employers and immigrants and is open to the public.

The event is free. For more information contact Rawle Iam James through email or by calling 250-763-8008 ext. 126.

To report a typo, email:
edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Update: Vehicle flips several times after hitting semi
Next story
LinkedIn: Top 25 places to work in Canada

Just Posted

Okanagan makes Top 5 of least affordable home markets list

The Okanagan is the fourth least affordable place in Canada to buy property on a single income

Kelowna summit will connect employers and immigrants

A session will be held tomorrow from 12 to 3 p.m. at the downtown library

Kelowna couple confront Alzheimer’s disease

Allan and Bettina Collier stay active and take life one day at a time

Stargate armour debuts at Kelowna expo

The Kelowna Fan Experience will feature Jaffa armour from Stargate SG-1

Okanagan Death Café Series set for April

Last spring nearly a hundred people decided that they wanted to converse about death and dying

Okanagan artists showcased in new IH building

A public tour was held Wednesday to showcase art in the new downtown building

A B.C. council takes action in wake of former municipal politician’s sentencing

Dave Murray was sentenced to nine months for a sexual assault that occurred 26 years ago.

Harsher fines, new off-road vehicle rules in effect to combat B.C. wildfires

Anyone who starts a wildfire could be ordered to pay up to $1,000,000

Okanagan-Shuswap communities granted $588,917

Funds will go towards various economic development initiatives

Muddy water found in taps at B.C. hospital prompts investigation

Northern Health to hire consultant to examine three facilities for potential contamination

Dispute over tractor leads to explosive threats

He wanted to “blow up his house by putting a pipe bomb near the propane tank.”

RCMP officer charged after pedestrian struck at crosswalk

A man suffered a broken leg and head lacerations after being struck by the police vehicle in 2017

Cougar captured in downtown Kamloops

Kamloops residents discovered the large cat outside their condominium

B.C. gives tax breaks to jumpstart LNG in northwest

LNG income tax scrapped, break on sales tax for producers

Most Read