Kelowna showcases float in Calgary Stampede parade

Around 300,000 people are expected to attend the parade

Royalty will be present as Kelowna showcases itself in the annual Calgary Stampede Parade tomorrow.

Both Miss Kelowna Lady of the Lake, Olivia Solana, and Kelowna’s Princess, Jennifer Werner, will be on the Kelowna City Parade Float, which will be seen by an estimated 300,000 people in attendance in Calgary.

“The Calgary Stampede is a huge event,” said float ambassador Clarence Johnson, who is in his 13th year in the volunteer position. “We’re happy to show off Kelowna to such a big crowd.”

The group is well travelled, with Johnson claiming they travel up to 10,000 kilometres a year to broadcast Kelowna anywhere they can.

“We travel all over the place for parades,” said Johnson. “We do B.C. as well as the Pacific Northwest all the way down to Washington and Oregon.”

The float, donning a representation of the mythical sea monster Ogopogo, has been around in various iterations for over 50 years.

