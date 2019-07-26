Kelowna Climate save is taking to the streets for environmental awareness for the second week in a row. (Kelowna Climate Save)

Kelowna RibFest targeted by environmental activists

‘Animal agriculture is a key source of greenhouse gas emissions that can be eliminated entirely’

A Kelowna environmental group is chalking it up to RibFest in front of Interior Savings on Bernard Ave. tonight.

Kelowna Climate Save is participating in what they call “chalktivism” by marking the sidewalks of Kelowna Rib-Fest’s main sponsor with animal agriculture and climate change-related sentiments.

The group is concerned with the impact that animal agriculture has on our planet and has chosen RibFest as a local target.

“Animal agriculture is a key source of greenhouse gas emissions that can be eliminated entirely,” states the group on its Facebook page.

“It’s also a leading source of ocean dead zones, deforestation, mass species extinctions, and excessive water and land use. Veganism is a critical part of climate actions and, along with eliminating fossil fuels, is our last hope to avoid catastrophic tipping points for our climate.”

The Kelowna Climate Save is a chapter of the worldwide environmental group The Save Movement.

This is the third time the group will take to the streets, and it currently has three more dates set on its Facebook page.

The Interior Savings Sunrise Rotary RibFest is Aug. 23 to 25 at City Park.

