Kelowna restaurant to hold fundraiser for one-year-old with cancer

The event is scheduled for Jan. 25 and will feature opportunities for cash donations

The Central Kitchen and Bar in Kelowna have grilled up an event, Burgers for Elara, in an effort to raise money for the Isagawa family and their one-year-old daughter Elara, who was diagnosed with a tumour on Christmas Eve.

On Dec. 31 Elara underwent a 6.5-hour surgery to remove 98 per cent of the tumour between her pelvis and abdomen, however, family member Jessica Isagawa said Elara still has a long road to recovery ahead of her.

“After meeting with Elara’s oncology team, it was discovered that Elara’s tumour is malignant and needs to be treated with up to four rounds of chemotherapy,” said Jessica.

“Each round of chemotherapy will last about a month.”

According to a post on Central’s Facebook Page, Elara’s parents Nico and Jessica Isagwa have a special connection to the Central. Years ago Nico and Jessica had their first date at the establishment, which led to their engagement, followed by engagement photos at Central, which then led to the birth of their daughter Elara.

“Ok Kelowna, it’s time to show up and show out for the most precious little girl who is currently in the fight of her young life, “read Central’s post on Facebook.

“We cannot imagine what this family is going through, but one thing we do know is that we must help in any way we can.”

On Jan. 25, at 5 p.m. Central will be hosting a fundraiser for Elara who is currently battling at B.C. Children’s Hospital in Vancouver.

The event will feature a “Sweet and Spicy” burger developed by the Isagawas that best represent Elara’s personality. 100 per cent of sales from this burger from over the entire weekend will be donated to the family.

Attendees will also have an opportunity to make cash donations and participate in a silent auction with some prizes donated by local businesses.

For more information visit Central’s Facebook page or the Burgers for Elara at Central event page.

