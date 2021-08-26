Downtown Kelowna.

Kelowna residents weigh in on vaccine passports

Kelowna residents let us knowbtheir opinions on mandatory proof of vaccination

The B.C. government is implementing mandatory proof of vaccination for movies, restaurants, ticketed sports events and other indoor group activities as COVID-19 cases in the province rise in number.

The proof of vaccination will also be required for organized indoor events such as weddings, parties, conferences and workshops.

We hit the streets of Kelowna to find out how the public feel about the possibility of vaccine passports.

