Residents were happy to share their photos of their summer experiences for a chance to win Kelowna Rockets preseason tickets.

From smiling kids eating ice cream, to enjoying a motorcycle ride, residents made the most of their summer.

Here are a few of our favourites.

@carliberry_

carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Krystal Walker

Heather Ramirez

Shannon Russell